Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,572,000. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,109,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average is $194.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

