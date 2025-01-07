NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 51,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 292,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

