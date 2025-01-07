Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $162.27 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336,158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

