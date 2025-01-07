Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

