Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Acquires 21,209 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

