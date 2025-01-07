NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 51,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 292,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock valued at $161,499,400. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

