Northeast Investment Management Has $156.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $156,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 555,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,881,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,768,306,000 after buying an additional 805,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.03.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

