Centennial Bank AR Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 204,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 57,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.03.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.