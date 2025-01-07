Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Price Performance

About ServiceTitan

Shares of TTAN opened at $101.65 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.