Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $492.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $492.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,886 shares of company stock valued at $169,393,831. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

