Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.80. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,082. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after buying an additional 142,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trupanion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

