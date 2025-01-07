Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $4,585,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,971,988.96. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $520,480.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,595.30. This trade represents a 51.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,213 shares of company stock worth $5,660,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

