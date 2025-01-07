Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

SEED opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

