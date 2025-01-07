Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

PYCR stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

