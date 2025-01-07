Truist Financial Cuts PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $44.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,115,272 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304,352 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $7,884,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

