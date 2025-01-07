Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

MCW stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.61. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,088,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,199.16. This trade represents a 76.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $188,865.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,211.82. This represents a 22.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $119,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

