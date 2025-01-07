Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $118.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 1,267,571 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 357,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after buying an additional 341,787 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.