Barclays Initiates Coverage on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.79 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

