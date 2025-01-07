Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.56.
About Mexco Energy
