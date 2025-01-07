Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.56.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

