Barclays Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $96.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

