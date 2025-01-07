Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.17.

NYSE ESS opened at $272.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $223.06 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.68.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 162.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

