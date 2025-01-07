Truist Financial Boosts Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target to $27.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
NYSE:DEC opened at $16.57 on Monday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.
Diversified Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
