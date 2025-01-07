F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE FG opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -691.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 24.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

