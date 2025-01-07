Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Capri Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CPRI opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. Capri has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Capri by 26.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

