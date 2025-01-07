LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,312,000 after buying an additional 916,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 157,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.