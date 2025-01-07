Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 75,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OMC opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
