Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 75,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

