Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,005.71 ($25.09).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($35.03) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,642.50 ($20.55) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,695.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,853.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,538 ($19.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.34). The company has a market cap of £16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,783.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

