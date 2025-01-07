Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.8 %

CHD stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

