Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.