Citigroup (NYSE:C) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

