Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:ARDT opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

