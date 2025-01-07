Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Arch Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $139.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $578,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $8,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

