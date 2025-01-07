Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $26.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,759.20. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

