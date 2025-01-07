Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.56.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

NYSE:BAH opened at $130.85 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $124.04 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.