CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $23.74 on Monday. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CAE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 28.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

