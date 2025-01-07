Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $139.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $116.44 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 191.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $157,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

