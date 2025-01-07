Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.67 ($0.11). Approximately 498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Induction Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.14 million, a PE ratio of -289.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.11.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.