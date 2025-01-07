Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $46.37. 118,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 69,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
