Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 1,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

