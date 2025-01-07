Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.21. 35,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 22,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Vislink Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

