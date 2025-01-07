iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61. Approximately 79,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.