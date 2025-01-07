Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 15,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
