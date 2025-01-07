Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 15,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

