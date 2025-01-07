Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 1,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

