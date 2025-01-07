Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.09. 2,253,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,390,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.