Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.97. 11,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The stock has a market cap of C$268.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Michael Tamberrino bought 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$141,996.45. Also, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,000.00. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

