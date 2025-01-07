Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.97. 11,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Profound Medical
Profound Medical Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Profound Medical
In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Michael Tamberrino bought 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$141,996.45. Also, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,000.00. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.