CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s Why

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

