Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 30,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 57,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Apyx Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APYX

Apyx Medical Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,582,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.