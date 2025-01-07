Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.02. 23,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 21,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 22.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.81 million, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

