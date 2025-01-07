Norwegian Cruise Line Terminates Credit Agreements, Announces Officer DepartureMiami, Florida – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) recently reported significant developments in its financial activities and management reshuffling. The co

The first significant event outlined in the filing was the termination of credit agreements by its subsidiary companies. Breakaway One, Ltd., Breakaway Two, Ltd., Riviera New Build, LLC, and Marina New Build, LLC, all indirect subsidiaries of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., delivered notice of their intent to repay in full and terminate credit agreements with various financial entities on January 3, 2025. These terminations included the Breakaway One Facility, Breakaway Two Facility, Riviera Facility, and Marina Facility, respectively.

Get alerts:

The second notable event detailed in the filing was the departure of a key officer. The Company announced that Ms. Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, would step down from her role effective February 17, 2025. This move was made in connection with the appointment of Mr. Jason Montague as Chief Luxury Officer. Ms. DeMarco is expected to assist with the transition until March 4, 2025, after which Mr. Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, will report to Mr. Montague.

The termination of these credit agreements and the departure of a key officer mark significant changes within Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The company continues to navigate its financial strategies and management structure to adapt to evolving business demands.

For further details on these developments, investors and interested parties can access the full Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission website.

This article is based on the recent filing made by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is intended to provide an overview of the reported information. For more in-depth insights, readers are encouraged to refer directly to the official filing.

It is essential to note that the content of this article is based solely on the information provided in the SEC filing and does not include any additional analysis or opinions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Norwegian Cruise Line’s 8K filing here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading