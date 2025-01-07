Greenlane Holdings Announces New Board Appointments

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) has recently disclosed the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. The company’s shareholders and Board appointed Barbara Sher and Michael C. Howe as directors, effective immediately, on December 31, 2024.

Barbara Sher, currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane Holdings, brings with her over 20 years of extensive experience in senior executive positions across various large and small public and private companies. She has been associated with the company in different executive capacities prior to her new appointment as a Board member.

Michael C. Howe, known for his entrepreneurial acumen and leadership skills, has a successful background in consumer-focused businesses. He has been actively involved in building and developing innovative healthcare concepts and has a track record of business successes, making him a valuable addition to the Board.

The company’s governance structure has been updated with the addition of these new directors, resulting in a total of three independent directors on the Board as of December 31, 2024. This arrangement reflects a diverse mix of expertise and leadership qualities that are expected to contribute positively to Greenlane Holdings’ strategic direction and decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Greenlane Holdings conducted its Annual Meeting on December 31, 2024, where various proposals were voted upon by shareholders. All proposals, including the election of individuals to the Board and the ratification of appointments, received approval according to the company’s proxy statement released on December 4, 2024.

The additions to the Board and the successful outcomes of the Annual Meeting signal a period of growth and development for Greenlane Holdings as it continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of its industry. With a focus on enhancing corporate governance and strategic decision-making, the company aims to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders in the upcoming periods.

Individuals such as Barbara Sher and Michael C. Howe, with their diverse experiences and proven track records, are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping the future trajectory of Greenlane Holdings.

As of January 6, 2025, Lana Reeve, the Chief Financial and Legal Officer of Greenlane Holdings, signed off on this report as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

